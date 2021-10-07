Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

