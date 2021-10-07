Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target for the company.

LLKKF remained flat at $$0.40 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,855. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

