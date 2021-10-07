Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.