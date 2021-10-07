Lance Torgerson Sells 4,748 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $305.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.