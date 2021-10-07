Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. 714,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,394. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.