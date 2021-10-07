Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 985,820 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 892.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,820 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

