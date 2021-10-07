Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $220.93. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

