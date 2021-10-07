Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.77 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 573.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

MHK opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

