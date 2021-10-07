Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 341,953 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 559.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $13,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

