LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $52,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 37.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after buying an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

