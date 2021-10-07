Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 43,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

