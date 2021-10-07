Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,128,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.