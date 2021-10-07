Legal & General Group Plc Has $34.49 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $34,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $174,499,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

DISCA stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

