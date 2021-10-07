Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,026 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 182,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.72% of 3D Systems worth $36,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $85,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 456,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

