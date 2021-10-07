Legal & General Group Plc Sells 178,630 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,630 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.