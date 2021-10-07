Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,993 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,993 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $48,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RNR stock opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

