Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,347 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Comerica worth $45,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 10.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,831,000 after acquiring an additional 154,903 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.