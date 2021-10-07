Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $154,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

