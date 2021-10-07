Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

