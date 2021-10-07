Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LEVI stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

