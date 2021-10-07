Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 344,360 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5,319.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,360 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. 371,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $233.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

