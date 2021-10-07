Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 809,645 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3,970.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809,645 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 1,099,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

