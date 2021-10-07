Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,966,493 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,966,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after buying an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,393 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,035,000.

Shares of IXG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,731. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

