Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22,512.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 166,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,614. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

