Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18,313.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Walt Disney worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $325.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

