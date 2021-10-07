Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 932.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 208,610 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 891.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,536 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $814,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,670. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. The stock has a market cap of $345.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

