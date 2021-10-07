Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after acquiring an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

