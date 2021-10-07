Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 151,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $1,632,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

