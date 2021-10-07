Lido Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.