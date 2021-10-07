Lido Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

