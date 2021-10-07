Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $283.55 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

