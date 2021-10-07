Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $358,812.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00005344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00333029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.