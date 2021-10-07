Lin Hung Choi Sells 400,000 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

JRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.