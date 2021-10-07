Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.95

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 8856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

