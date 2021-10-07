LINK Market Cap Reaches $678.42 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $113.53 or 0.00210623 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $678.42 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINK has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

