Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.84

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 547055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

