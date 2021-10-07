Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.49% of Littelfuse worth $93,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.04 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.88.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.