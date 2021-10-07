Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.27. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,619. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.04 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.