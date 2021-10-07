Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 2.9%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $65.94. Approximately 2,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

