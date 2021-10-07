Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

