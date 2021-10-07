Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,365,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $8,083,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $351.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

