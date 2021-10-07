Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,153.87

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,153.87 ($15.08) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.41). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 13,837 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,153.87. The company has a market capitalization of £216.76 million and a PE ratio of 59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

In related news, insider Neil Newman acquired 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,981.40 ($19,573.30). Also, insider Richard Holmes acquired 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

