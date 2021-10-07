Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,174 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.36% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

