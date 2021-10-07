Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $18.59 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,771 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,093. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

