Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 130,284 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,284 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.91. 3,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,441. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

