Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 10,000 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

TEAM stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

