Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.97 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

