Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.23 on Thursday, reaching $298.35. 2,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

