Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

ESTC stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. 5,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.