Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

